Sheriff Parkinson sets goal for full compliance with current ADA regulations

SAN LUIS OBISPO — San Luis Obispo County and the Department of Justice (DOJ) have reached an agreement regarding Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements to the County Jail. The DOJ found the Jail was not in compliance with current ADA regulations.

The Sheriff’s Department reports that they have taken immediate action to remedy the situation and that both the County and the Sheriff’s Office have fully cooperated with the DOJ to ensure all inmates have equal access to accommodations, activities, and programs.

“The Sheriff’s Office worked cooperatively with the Department of Justice to determine improvements needed to make sure our Jail facility is accessible to all people,” said San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson. “We are pleased with our results so far with our goal to be in full compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.” The County and the DOJ finalized the agreement Wednesday, Jun. 23.

In addition, the Sheriff confirms that many improvements listed in the agreement have already been made to the Jail or are in the process of being made.

