ATASCADERO — Mark your calendar for the Pavilion on the Lake’s 16th Annual Holiday Boutique, Saturday, Nov. 13. This event, brought to you by the City of Atascadero, is open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and will be held outdoors at the beautiful Atascadero Lake Park located at 9100 Morro Road in Atascadero. Expect over 40 vendors on-site for this one-day-only craft show where all items are handmade by the sellers.

Fun, festive and fabulous crafts plus beautiful artistic creations! A perfect opportunity to get your holiday shopping started plus find unique one-of-a-kind gifts that cannot be found on the internet or anywhere else.

The Holiday Boutique is free to attend and all outdoors, so don’t miss out on this unique holiday shopping experience. The City of Atascadero is following all of the State and County safety guidelines for COVID-19 by implementing a minimum of 6 feet of social distancing between the vendor booths as well as when you are waiting in line for your turn to shop at each of the booths. Masks are not required outside.

If you are a craft vendor and interested in signing up for this event, please email pavilion@atascadero.org (note that they are only taking craft vendors). The deadline for vendors to sign up is Friday, Nov. 5.

For more information, visit visitatascadero.com/events or call (805) 470-3178.

