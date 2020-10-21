SAN LUIS OBISPO — Celebrate public art and connect with nature, all while helping fence the Children’s Garden at the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden. The Garden is offering the opportunity to buy, paint, and display fence pickets as a fundraiser for education programs.

A contribution of $150 per picket supports the Garden and displays your decoratively painted picket from 2021 through 2023.

Socially-distanced painting parties will be scheduled October through December at the Garden, where you can get inspiration from nature.

An additional $50 gets the picket painted by a local artist. Group pricing is available. The Garden will provide paints and materials. Details and picket sales online at www.slobg.org.

