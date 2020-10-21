SAN LUIS OBISPO — A body pulled from Lopez Lake has been identified as 39-year-old David Sanchez of Grover Beach, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 18, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a possible drowning at Lopez Lake in the area known as the Lopez Arm. Deputies responded to the scene along with Cal Fire San Luis Obispo County.

Witnesses report Sanchez went into the water to help a relative who appeared to be in distress. The person in distress made it to safety, but Sanchez went under the water and never reappeared.

Divers from the SLO County Sheriff’s Underwater Search and Recovery Team responded to the scene but could not locate the victim that day. The divers returned to the location on Monday and Tuesday to search, but the water’s zero visibility conditions hampered their efforts.

On Oct. 20, at approximately 4 p.m., divers located Sanchez’s body in approximately 47 feet of water.

An autopsy is planned for this week to determine the manner and cause of death.

