PASO ROBLES — The body of a 44-year-old Paso Robles man was found in a vehicle in the parking lot on the corner of 12th and Riverside streets, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

At 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday, PRPD received a report of a man sleeping in a vehicle in the Cool Hand Luke’s parking lot.

Officers arrived and found Donald Fogo in the vehicle. Paso Robles Emergency Services responded and confirmed the man was deceased.

The death does not appear suspicious and officers are continuing to investigate, PRPD reported.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related