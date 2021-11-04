Over $9,000 was raised for Bearcat Athletics

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Bearcat Boosters held a cornhole tournament fundraiser at the Ravine Water Park on Oct. 23.

The community supported Bearcat athletics by competing in a cornhole tournament, silent auction, and raffles. The entire community was welcomed to watch or participate with a $5 donation.

Bearcat Boosters is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting all the athletic teams of Paso Robles High School.

“As a Booster Member, your membership is a cornerstone in the foundation of our efforts. Together, we accomplish our vision by providing resources and programs that support and promote student athletes.” ​

All funds raised benefit every sport at every level for equipment, uniforms, awards, facilities, scholarships, tournaments, and CIF post-season expenses, and more.

Over 60 businesses and individuals made donations to the silent auction and sponsorships to help alleviate their overhead costs, giving them a higher profit.

Bridgette Griewank, the event’s coordinator, said, “I am extremely impressed with the businesses that came forward to help donate to our silent auction.”

Having so many sponsors and donations allowed the boosters to raise over $9,000 with most of that in profit.

She added, “I feel like it was a pretty successful event considering we’re coming out of COVID and people struggling financially.”

Thirty-six teams competed in the cornhole tournament.

Cornhole tournament winners are:

Jeff Smith & Jason Johnson Team Danny Soto & Bill Van Horbek Henry Elisarraraz and Adrian Jauregui

The Bearcat BBQ crew was also present serving up tri-tip sandwiches.

Griewank wanted to thank some important people who helped put on the fundraiser, “The event could not have been so successful without all these ladies’ help.”

Vicki Werling

Jen Chavez

Jenny Martinez

Coni Wells

Heather Gray

Debbie Caruana

Lainey Stroud

Jill Smith

Eileen Smith

Tracy Dickenson

Rauxanne Barham

Ali Bowman

Cindy and Jennifer Altemeyer

Griewank noted that due to COVID restrictions, the boosters have had to miss out on many fundraising opportunities for the students.

The Paso Robles Bearcat Boosters are looking forward to hosting another cornhole tournament fundraiser, possibly in the upcoming Spring.

For more information on the Paso Robles Bearcat Boosters or to donate or become a member, visit bearcatboosters.com

