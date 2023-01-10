Public is asked to not not to conduct self-initiated searches

PASO ROBLES — San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday that search operations will continue today for a missing 5-year-old boy who was swept away on Monday, Jan. 9, by raging floodwaters near San Miguel.

Deputies discontinued search efforts on Monday after approximately five hours due to extreme weather conditions. Today’s break in the storm will allow first responders, including the USAR (Underwater Search and Rescue) Team, and air operations.

The Sheriff’s Office states the conditions remain hazardous, with the water level being high and continuing to be fast-moving.

The public is strongly cautioned not to conduct self-initiated searches and put themselves in harms way and become a victim requiring resources that would otherwise be used for searching.



Family friend Katarena Messer shared a photo of Kyle wearing the same jacket she says he had on when he went missing. Courtesy: Katarena Messer/Tyler Doan

