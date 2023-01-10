Update on current road closures in the City

PASO ROBLES — Effective immediately, the Paso Robles Police Department has lifted all evacuation orders and warnings throughout the City and has reopened the 13th Street bridge.

ORDERS LIFTED: All residences in the following areas can immediately begin to return to their homes:

Riverbank Lane

  • Residents between Riverbank Lane 118 – 160
  • Residents between Summer Creek Lane 1638 – 1705
  • Residents between Edgewater Lane 161 – 172

Navajo Avenue

  • Villa Del Rio apartments on Rio Court
  • Residents between 70 Navajo Avenue and 96 Navajo Avenue
  • Residents between 203 Vista Del Rio Court and 213 Vista Del Rio Court

Paso Robles Street

  •  Residents and businesses between 390 – 406 Paso Robles Street

North River Road

  • Residents and businesses between Union Road & River Oaks Road

Warnings Lifted: All residences in the following areas can immediately begin to return to their homes:

  • 1700 Block Summer Creek Lane
  • All of Shadow Creek Lane
  • All of Stillwater Court
  • All of Sandcove Lane
  • All of Waterfall Lane
  • Bridgegate Lane between Riverbank and Stillwater Court

Road Closures Currently in Effect: The following streets remain closed, but staff will update the public as conditions improve and streets begin to open:

  • 21st Street between Pine Street and Riverside Ave
  • N. River Road between Union Rd. and N. County Line
  • S. River Road between Creston Rd. and Navajo Ave
  • Vine Street between 22nd and 24th Streets

The temporary evacuation shelter located at the Paso Robles Event Center/Mid-State Fairgrounds Ponderosa Pavilion will close by noon today.