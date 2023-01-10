PASO ROBLES — Effective immediately, the Paso Robles Police Department has lifted all evacuation orders and warnings throughout the City and has reopened the 13th Street bridge.

ORDERS LIFTED: All residences in the following areas can immediately begin to return to their homes:

Riverbank Lane

advertisement

Residents between Riverbank Lane 118 – 160

Residents between Summer Creek Lane 1638 – 1705

Residents between Edgewater Lane 161 – 172

Navajo Avenue

Villa Del Rio apartments on Rio Court

Residents between 70 Navajo Avenue and 96 Navajo Avenue

Residents between 203 Vista Del Rio Court and 213 Vista Del Rio Court

Paso Robles Street

Residents and businesses between 390 – 406 Paso Robles Street

North River Road

Residents and businesses between Union Road & River Oaks Road

Warnings Lifted: All residences in the following areas can immediately begin to return to their homes:

1700 Block Summer Creek Lane

All of Shadow Creek Lane

All of Stillwater Court

All of Sandcove Lane

All of Waterfall Lane

Bridgegate Lane between Riverbank and Stillwater Court

Road Closures Currently in Effect: The following streets remain closed, but staff will update the public as conditions improve and streets begin to open:

21st Street between Pine Street and Riverside Ave

N. River Road between Union Rd. and N. County Line

S. River Road between Creston Rd. and Navajo Ave

Vine Street between 22nd and 24th Streets

The temporary evacuation shelter located at the Paso Robles Event Center/Mid-State Fairgrounds Ponderosa Pavilion will close by noon today.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...