Update on current road closures in the City
PASO ROBLES — Effective immediately, the Paso Robles Police Department has lifted all evacuation orders and warnings throughout the City and has reopened the 13th Street bridge.
ORDERS LIFTED: All residences in the following areas can immediately begin to return to their homes:
Riverbank Lane
- Residents between Riverbank Lane 118 – 160
- Residents between Summer Creek Lane 1638 – 1705
- Residents between Edgewater Lane 161 – 172
Navajo Avenue
- Villa Del Rio apartments on Rio Court
- Residents between 70 Navajo Avenue and 96 Navajo Avenue
- Residents between 203 Vista Del Rio Court and 213 Vista Del Rio Court
Paso Robles Street
- Residents and businesses between 390 – 406 Paso Robles Street
North River Road
- Residents and businesses between Union Road & River Oaks Road
Warnings Lifted: All residences in the following areas can immediately begin to return to their homes:
- 1700 Block Summer Creek Lane
- All of Shadow Creek Lane
- All of Stillwater Court
- All of Sandcove Lane
- All of Waterfall Lane
- Bridgegate Lane between Riverbank and Stillwater Court
Road Closures Currently in Effect: The following streets remain closed, but staff will update the public as conditions improve and streets begin to open:
- 21st Street between Pine Street and Riverside Ave
- N. River Road between Union Rd. and N. County Line
- S. River Road between Creston Rd. and Navajo Ave
- Vine Street between 22nd and 24th Streets
The temporary evacuation shelter located at the Paso Robles Event Center/Mid-State Fairgrounds Ponderosa Pavilion will close by noon today.