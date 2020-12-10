Over $250,000 will be awarded to high school seniors and college students in San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO ― The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County’s annual scholarship applications opened on Dec. 3 for high school seniors and college students. The scholarship program offers 35 different scholarships, which will award $250,000 to more than 60 students.

The scholarships available are made possible by the generous individuals, families, businesses and organizations dedicated to helping San Luis Obispo County’s youth grow and prosper. Scholarships support specific areas of interest to enhance the development of a diverse skillset. Each year this program impacts students from all areas of the county, supporting academic and professional aspirations.

Since the Scholarship Program’s founding in 2000, thousands of San Luis Obispo County students have received scholarships totaling nearly $3 million. This program is the top source for students in the region to apply for a variety of scholarships. From nursing to dance, to industrial education and more, the levels of support complemented by the diversity of focus of study positions this program as a key influencer to support the community’s future leaders.

“This year, it is more important than ever to foster our young leaders in San Luis Obispo County. With the financial hardships presented by the pandemic, these scholarships will give high school seniors a chance to thrive in their future endeavors,” said Heidi McPherson, CEO of The Community Foundation.

For a full list of scholarships available and to apply, visit www.cfsloco.org/Available-Scholarships or contact Sarah Twisselman, The Community Foundation’s Scholarships and Grants Associate, at sarah@cfsloco.org or 805-543-2323.

