TEMPLETON — Templeton Community Services District utilities staff have begun line flushing the water distribution system to clean sediment from water mains. The annual program begins late fall-early winter and takes approximately three months to complete.

Over time sediment and rust can collect in water mains. This can discolor water, cause undesirable tastes and odors, and over time impede the flow of water through the main.

Water main flushing moves water systematically through sections of a drinking water distribution system, creating a scouring action to clean the line. The increased flow rate scours the water pipe’s inner walls and helps remove the build-up of naturally occurring debris and sediment.

The process is critical to the overall maintenance of a distribution system. It is one of the most important practices carried out by public drinking water systems to maintain high water quality, improve pipes’ carrying capacity, and ensure proper operation of distribution system components, such as hydrants and valves.

Water is sometimes discolored after water main cleaning, but this should not last long. In the event, customers draw discolored water into the home, flush a cold tap only a few minutes, up to 15 minutes maximum. As a precaution, before using hot water, run the cold water tap for a few minutes to ensure discolored water is not drawn into the hot water tank.

If the water is still discolored, contact our office at 805-434-4900.

