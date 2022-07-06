It is unknown if the driver was under the influence of alcohol or was distracted

PASO ROBLES — A multi-vehicle crash in Paso Robles left one dead on Tuesday night.

According to California Highway Patrol (CHP), just after 7 p.m., a male driver of a 2009 Dodge Charger was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on HWY 101, north of HWY 46 West.

According to reports, the driver clipped a 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser just south of the Spring St. off-ramp.

The impact caused the Dodge to rotate out of control into the median and crash into a dirt embankment.

The vehicle then went airborne and landed on its roof.

The driver of the Dodge died during the crash. He has not been identified at this moment.

It is unknown at this time if the driver was under the influence of alcohol or was distracted.

The crash caused minor damage to the Toyota. A passenger suffered a minor injury, while the driver and two other passengers did not suffer injuries.

