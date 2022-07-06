Cause of the fire is still under investigation

PASO ROBLES — A fire burning at Camp Roberts Garrison Training Center on both Main and East Garrison is now stabilized and contained.

An update from the military training center on Tuesday night said, “With 166 acres burned, the fire is stabilized at 95% containment with 100 percent containment expected by end of day.”

The fire started on Sunday, July 3, with Camp Roberts and Fort Hunter Liggett Fire Department, CAL Fire Monterey and San Luis Obispo, Ventana Hotshots, and the Pacific Gas and Electric Company responded.

Camp Roberts Fire Department and Department of Public Works continued to work in unified command with the San Luis Obispo and Monterey County (SLU/ BEU), CAL FIRE.

Gabilan Camp dispatched two hand crews totaling 33 inmates on the ground and two supervising Captains to assist with final clean-up operations.

Residual smoke may be visible to travelers, neighboring communities, and contiguous properties on the east side of HWY 101.

Camp Roberts has resumed normal day-to-day operations, training, and post access.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

