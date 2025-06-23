PASO ROBLES — A vegetation fire that broke out in the Paso Robles riverbed early Saturday morning, June 21, was swiftly contained thanks to the rapid response of local and county fire crews. The blaze, which ignited near Highway 46 East, was brought under control within 30 minutes of the initial call, preventing further spread through the dry brush and trees in the area.

According to Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services (PRFES), firefighters arrived within four minutes to find roughly one-quarter of an acre of trees and heavy brush actively burning. Thanks to a rapid and coordinated response, the fire was contained within 30 minutes, with full extinguishment achieved within three hours.

The incident prompted a multi-agency response involving three fire engines and one Battalion Chief from Paso Robles, as well as two fire engines, one Battalion Chief, and a bulldozer from Cal Fire/San Luis Obispo County Fire Department under automatic aid agreements. In total, 20 firefighters were deployed. The Paso Robles Police Department provided traffic control support.

Investigators have determined the fire originated from homeless activity in the area.

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services urges residents to stay alert during the dry season and to report any signs of smoke or fire immediately.

