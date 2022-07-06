Cause of the fire is under investigation but suspected to be from combustible trash

SAN MIGUEL — More than 10 people in San Miguel have been displaced after a fire Monday night burned.

On July 4, just after 9 p.m., reports came to the San Miguel Fire Department (SMFD) of a fire in the mobile home park area off 12th Street in San Miguel.

According to SMFD Fire Chief Rob Roberson, the cause of the fire is still under investigation. However, homeowners had been contacted in the past about the condition of the property regarding violations with an accumulation of combustible trash.

The fire led to significant damage to a home with the fire entering the attic and minor damage to another structure.

The fire took 15 minutes to be contained. Camp Roberts and CAL FIRE SLO were also on scene.

According to reports, The displaced family was taken in by a local church, and their housing placement is being overseen by the Red Cross.

Like this: Like Loading...