Firefighters responded to the fire Friday night

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to 923 Running Stag Way for a reported residential structure fire on the night of September 2.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to discover the attached garage fully involved with fire extending to a travel trailer in the driveway. All occupants were able to safely evacuate the structure. The fire was quickly contained to the travel trailer and garage before extending into the living quarters.

Three fire engines and one Battalion Chief from Paso Robles responded to the incident. Under the City’s automatic aid agreement, one engine and one Battalion Chief from CAL FIRE/SLO County, and one engine from Atascadero Fire immediately responded to assist.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

