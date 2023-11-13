BRADLEY — A three-story residence in the Oak Shores Community, located near Lake Nacimiento, faced a fire that erupted just after 6 a.m. on Monday. The incident occurred on Circle Oak Drive in Bradley.

Upon arrival, Cal Fire officials discovered that approximately half of the home was already engulfed in flames. Responding swiftly to the emergency, CAL FIRE SLO, Paso Robles City Fire, six fire engines, and one water tender were deployed to the scene to combat the blaze.

Fortunately, all residents managed to evacuate the premises safely, and as of now, there are no reported injuries related to the incident. The collaborative efforts of the responding firefighting units helped contain and extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, with authorities working to determine the origin and circumstances surrounding the destructive incident. Further updates on the investigation will be provided as information becomes available.

