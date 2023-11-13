PASO ROBLES — Get ready to step back in time and embrace the festive spirit as Paso Robles prepares for the 37th Annual Vine Street Victorian Christmas Showcase on Saturday evening, Dec. 9, from 6 to 9 p.m.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. on 21st Street with the Paso Robles High School Bearcat Marching Band, setting the tone for an evening filled with free festivities. Vine Street, adorned with vintage Victorian homes, will be transformed into a winter wonderland, with car traffic blocked from 9th Street to 21st Street.

Within this 13-block stretch, homes, offices, and schools will be adorned with beautiful decorations and lights. Residents go all out, hosting entertainment on their lawns or porches, including choirs, bands, Scrooge, and the Snow King & Queen, who are known for granting wishes. For those seeking snowy fun, there’s a mountain of snow for sliding and playing.

Highlights include the Santa Claus House, where children can meet Santa, and along the route, generous folks will be distributing hot cider, hot chocolate, cookies, and popcorn. The atmosphere is further enhanced by strolling carolers and individuals donned in costumes from times past.

This cherished holiday tradition is a gift from the Vine Street neighbors, friends, businesses, the Downtown Main Street Association, and the City of Paso Robles. The collaborative effort involves various contributors, including dancers, choirs, the high school marching band, and schools.

For further information and to volunteer, please contact Norma Moye, the event’s Chairperson, at (805) 238-4103. Paso Robles anticipates a night filled with joy, nostalgia, and community spirit as the Vine Street Victorian Christmas Showcase enters its 37th year.

