PASO ROBLES — Firestone Walker’s Invitational Beer Fest returns on June 1, and the brewery is launching a series of events, including pub crawls on May 28-30, with a chance for drinkers to win tickets to the sold-out fest. Firestone Walker is also hosting a Brewery Block Party on May 31 with limited-edition beers, live music, and brewery tours; as well as a post-fest Taproom Brunch on June 2 with special menu items and beer offerings.

“Together with our friends at Paso Robles Pioneer Day, we are excited to host the 11th Invitational Beer Fest and a handful of surrounding events for an epic celebration of artisanal beer culture,” said Nick Firestone.

Invitational Pub Crawls | May 28-30

San Luis Obispo County’s beer scene comes alive with a series of Invitational Pub Crawls in the week leading up to the beer fest. It all begins with seven locations in the SLO-Pismo area on May 29, followed by five Paso Robles locations on May 29, then culminating with a celebratory gathering in Atascadero on May 30 hosted by Brewmaster Matt Brynildson and his friends at Chicago’s Half Acre Beer Company.

Visit the event page at firestonewalker.com/event/firestone-walker-invitational-beer-festival/ for a full listing of participating pubs.

The festivities at each pub location will feature Firestone Walker tap takeovers, including special pours, rare library beers and Trailing West Pilsner — the limited-edition fest beer made in collaboration with Half Acre. Each evening, participants will have a chance to win two tickets to the sold-out 2024 Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest. Other local breweries and brewers will also be on hand to share their beers and insights.

Brewery Block Party | May 31

The public is invited to Firestone Walker’s Brewery Block Party on Friday, May 31, at the main brewery in Paso Robles. The fun begins at 1:30 p.m. with outdoor barbecue offerings, beer sampling, guest taps, special bottle pours and games. The street between the brewhouse and Taproom restaurant will be open to foot traffic, with abbreviated brewery tours, merch stations and satellite bars serving Firestone Walker classics and guest taps from visiting breweries. The live music slate features Cloudship from 2 to 4:30 p.m., Bearded Uke from 4:30 to 6 p.m., and Soundhouse from 6 to 8 p.m.

Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest | June 1

Since its inaugural event in 2012, the Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest has become renowned as one of the world’s most esteemed beer festivals. This year’s edition will showcase an international cast of more than 60 leading craft breweries, as well as live music by singer-songwriter The White Buffalo and Mark Adams and food from more than 25 local restaurants and purveyors. Proceeds from the sold-out 2024 Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest will benefit Paso Robles Pioneer Day, a beloved local tradition.

“It’s an incredible feeling to bring this global all-star cast of brewers here to Paso Robles for an epic celebration of beer culture,” said Brynildson. “Together we are shaping the future of beer here on the Central Coast and beyond.”

Taproom “Brews & Brekky” Brunch | June 2

“Beers @ Brekky” is the place to be post-fest as the Taproom serves up comfort foods from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., including eggs on a burger and breakfast burritos. This tasty menu is designed to whip you back into shape after Saturday’s festivities. Normal menu service resumes at 4 p.m.

The Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest will serve as a community-wide celebration that draws beer lovers from all over to discover and enjoy all that Paso Robles has to offer.

“The proceeds that are raised from the beer fest are critical to the ongoing mission of Paso Robles Pioneer Day, which is to preserve and showcase our local heritage and agricultural roots through events such as the Pioneer Day Parade that happens every October,” said Sarah Kramer, chairperson of the Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest committee. “Firestone Walker’s generosity in assisting with the production of the beer fest never ceases to amaze us and they have been an incredible partner over the years. We look forward to another great celebration this year.”

Feature Image: A number of events make up this year’s Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest, going from May 28 to June 2. Photo provided by Firestone Walker’s Invitational Beer Fest

