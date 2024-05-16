PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Library invites local area teens entering grades 10, 11, and 12 to join in the Summer Reading Program by volunteering during June 10 through Aug. 10.

The Library Summer Teen Volunteer Program is an excellent way for teens to develop important employment skills, enhance social skills, and boost their college applications.

This year’s program is full of new opportunities ranging from registering participants in the reading incentive portion of the program and distributing prizes to helping with lunch distribution in two locations and overseeing library activities at Centennial Park. There’s even a spot for a social media assistant.

Summer Teen Volunteer applications are available online and in the Library and are due by May 18.

The Library is open Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call the library at (805) 237-3870, visit prcity.com/library, the library’s Facebook or Instagram for more information.

