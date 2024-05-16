Cheap Trick and Sublime with Rome have both been announced for performances in the Chumash Grandstand Arena

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair has announced that Cheap Trick has been confirmed to perform in concert Friday, July 26, at 7:30 p.m. An Evening of Music & Wine with Cheap Trick will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center and is part of Michelob Ultra Concert Series.

Sublime with Rome have been confirmed to perform on Friday, July 19. An opening act will be announced at a later date. The show will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center and is part of Michelob Ultra Concert Series.

Cheap Trick:

Ticket prices for the show are $40 and $85 (Golden Circle) and will go on sale Friday, May 17, at 10 a.m. to the general public. If you were a table holder in 2023, table renewal information will be sent to you via email at a later date. If you are interested in putting your name on the waiting list for a table, please call the Fair Box Office at (805) 239-0655.

Cheap Trick, gearing up for their 50th anniversary, embodies rock ‘n’ roll excellence with their iconic blend of wit and melodies. Founded in Rockford, Illinois, their influence spans decades, boasting over 40 Gold and Platinum certifications, numerous awards, and timeless hits like “Surrender” and “I Want You To Want Me.”

Sublime with Rome:

Ticket prices for this general admission show are $50 and will go on sale Friday, May 17, at 10 a.m. to the general public.

Sublime with Rome, embarking on their final tour, features an impressive lineup including Rome Ramirez, Joe Tomino, Brian Allen, and Gabrial McNair. With over 261 million all-time streams and 8 million monthly listeners, their hits like “Santeria” and “What I Got” continue to captivate audiences, alongside their latest album “Sublime with Rome.”

New this year is a program called “Local Fan of the Fair” which will allow registered local fans one-hour-early access to purchase tickets. For more information about this early access visit MidStateFair.com. Tickets can be purchased on the California Mid-State Fair’s Official website at MidStateFair.com. The Box Office cannot guarantee the authenticity or validity of any tickets purchased outside of our official channel.

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair runs July 17 through July 28 and this year’s theme is “Wide Open Spaces!”

Cheap Trick, gearing up for their 50th anniversary, will play at the California Mid-State Fair on Friday, July 26. Photo provided by California Mid-State Fair

Rome Ramirez of Sublime with Rome will be playing with his bandmates at the California Mid-State Fair on Friday, July 19. Photo provided by California Mid State Fair

