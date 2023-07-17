PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Event Center is pleased to welcome everyone to the 77th edition of the California Mid-State Fair, running July 19-30.

Some important reminders:

At 3:30 p.m. opening ceremonies will take place this Wednesday, July 19 in front of the Main Entrance on Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles.

At 4 p.m., the Carnival presented by Subaru of San Luis Obispo will open, and all rides will be FREE of charge.

At 4 p.m., the free local shuttle buses will begin running, with pick-up locations at the City bus stop on Niblick Road near Albertson’s, the City bus stop on 10th Street near City Hall, and the main parking lot at Lowe’s Hardware on Highway 46 East.

At 6 p.m., the Miss California Mid-State Fair Pageant will take place on the 805 Beer Frontier Stage … a Fair tradition for over 50 years.

At 7 p.m., the band Route 66 takes the stage at the Mission Square Stage presented by The Tire Store.

At 7:30 p.m., the Chumash Grandstand Arena will feature the Michelob ULTRA Concert Series presented by Visit SLO CAL … featuring country superstar Tim McGraw with special guest Annie Bosko.

At 8:30 p.m., the Fiesta de Baile presented by CoastHills Credit Union will take place in Frontier Town.

At 9 p.m., the K-JUG 98.1 FM Barn Dance will take place at Jimmy’s Watering Hole.

And finally, a friendly reminder to arrive early, expect some traffic delays, and allow for plenty of time to park and enter.

For a complete list of attractions happening each day of the 2023 California Mid-State Fair, please visit MidStateFair.com.

