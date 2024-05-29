Country superstar set for July 20; tickets on sale May 31

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair has announced Brad Paisley has been confirmed to perform on Saturday, July 20. An opening act will be announced at a later date. The show will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center and is part of Michelob Ultra Concert Series.

Ticket prices for the show are $125, $100, $70, and $50 and will go on sale Friday, May 31, starting at 10 a.m., to the general public. New this year is a program called “Local Fan of the Fair” which will allow registered local fans one-hour early access to purchase tickets. For more information about this early access, please visit MidStateFair.com.

Tickets can be purchased on the California Mid-State Fair’s official website at MidStateFair.com. The Box Office cannot guarantee the authenticity or validity of any tickets purchased outside of our official channel.

advertisement

Brad Paisley has earned his place in country music history as one of the genre’s most talented and decorated male solo artists. For more than 20 years, his songwriting and unmatched showmanship have won him numerous awards, including three Grammys, two American Music Awards, 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, and 14 Country Music Association Awards, including a highly coveted Entertainer of the Year honor and recognition as the most successful CMA Award co-host in history, alongside Carrie Underwood, for 11 consecutive years. A member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001, Paisley has written 21 of his 25 No. 1 hits, and in 2008 became the first artist to achieve 10 consecutive Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 singles. The superstar’s past works have amassed nearly 5 billion career streams.

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair runs July 17 through July 28 and this year’s theme is “Wide Open Spaces!”

Features Image: Brad Paisley has been confirmed to perform on Saturday, July 20, at the California Mid-State Fair. Photo provided by CMSF

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...