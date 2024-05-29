The window tinting will help the dental center maintain cooler temperatures during the sweltering heat

PASO ROBLES — In show of community support, A-1 Glass, a full-service glass company in Paso Robles, has donated its window tinting services to Tolosa Children’s Dental Center. This collaboration demonstrates A-1 Glass’s commitment to enhancing the local community’s well-being beyond its glass services.

This donation included the installation of high-quality Solar Gard film, ensuring a protective, welcoming, and modern environment for patients and staff alike. The window tinting will help the dental center maintain cooler temperatures during the sweltering Paso Robles heat.

“As a family-owned and operated company deeply rooted in this community, we believe in giving back and supporting organizations that make a meaningful difference. This donation aligns with our core values of service, integrity, and community engagement,” said Sophia Stephens, A-1 Glass’s managing partner.

A-1 Glass specializes in residential, commercial, and automotive glass supply and installation services. They were recently awarded Best Glass Company for home, auto, construction, and building by Best of North County and Milgard’s Dealer of the Year, the only company outside of Los Angeles to win this distinguished award. Their team of experienced glass specialists, with years of service expertise, ensures meticulous attention to detail, exacting workmanship, and a trusted warranty on all their projects.

“We are so grateful for the generosity of A-1 Glass,” said Alexandra Chamberlain, executive director at Tolosa Children’s Dental Center. “Their donation not only enhances our facility but also strengthens our ability to provide essential dental care to those in need. This partnership exemplifies the power of businesses and nonprofits coming together for the greater good of our community.”

About A-1 Glass

A-1 Glass is a second-generation, family-owned and operated company based in Paso Robles. Specializing in turn-key glass solutions for residential, commercial, and automotive needs, A-1 Glass is renowned for its commitment to customer satisfaction, superior craftsmanship, and community support. For more information about A-1 Glass, please visit A1Glasswindow.com or their showroom at 705 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles.

About Tolosa Children’s Dental Center (TCDC)

TCDC is dedicated to providing comprehensive dental care to underserved children in San Luis Obispo County with offices in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo. Their mission is to improve oral health care for children in San Luis Obispo County. For more information, go to TolosaChildrensDental.org

Feature Image: An employee of A-1 Glass of Paso Robles installs window-tinting on the windows of the Tolosa Children’s Dental Center. The window tinting, A-1 Glass donated its window-tinting services to the dental center, helping the dental center maintain cooler temperatures during the Summer. Photo provided by Tolosa Children’s Dental Center

