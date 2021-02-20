Residents in Pacific Ave house fire evacuated to safety

At approximately 1:50 p.m. Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to 242 Pacific Ave. for a reported residential structure fire.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to discover a fire inside the residence of a single-story residential home with fire extending into the attic. The firefighters quickly contained the blaze, and all occupants evacuated safely.

Two fire engines, one paramedic squad, and two Battalion Chiefs from Paso Robles responded to the incident. Under the City’s automatic aid agreement, two engines and one Battalion Chief from CAL FIRE/SLO County, and one engine from Atascadero Fire, immediately responded to assist. In total, 19 firefighters worked to contain the fire. The Paso Robles Police Department, PG&E, and San Luis Ambulance Service provided assistance to the PRFD.

Further investigation determined the cause of the fire was faulty electrical. Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind everyone of the importance of having working smoke detectors in each bedroom.

