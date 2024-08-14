Currently, volunteers are needed seven days a week on the nine-house build in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES — Habitat for Humanity San Luis Obispo County (Habitat SLO) is seeking volunteers of all ages and skill sets to support its Home Preservation, Affordable Housing, and Neighborhood Revitalization programs.

Opportunities are available throughout the county, seven days a week, in ReStores, new home construction, grant writing and more. Registration is easy at habitatslo.org.

“We’re in the home stretch on the nine new houses on Vine Street in Paso Robles, so we’re seeking volunteers all seven days of the week,” said Colleen Stefanek, Habitat SLO marketing and volunteer coordinator. “Painting, flooring, landscaping — there’s something for everyone. No experience is necessary.”

For questions regarding upcoming opportunities, contact Colleen at (805) 538-1881 or colleen@habitatslo.org.

Habitat SLO has a wide range of volunteer opportunities for all skill levels and physical capabilities.

“We are also looking for administrative volunteers, fundraising committee members, and individuals to help find and write grants,” said Director of Development Dawn Smith. “If you are committed to helping senior citizens safely age in place, increasing affordable housing options, and building healthy communities, reach out to me at dawn@habitatslo.org or (805) 316-1192. Join us in building hope in SLO County.”

Habitat SLO operates 2 ReStores in the county, one in San Luis Obispo and one in Paso Robles. ReStores are a unique retail concept that offers an extensive range of new and gently used appliances, furniture, building materials, tools, and more. By repurposing these items, the ReStore not only reduces waste but also provides affordable alternatives for those looking to furnish their homes or complete DIY projects.

“We’re always looking for greeters and volunteers for our two ReStores,” said Stefanek. “Both ReStores are open Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.”

For more information and updates on volunteering opportunities, visit habitatslo.org or follow Habitat SLO on Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

Habitat SLO is a Habitat for Humanity International affiliate. To make a difference in the lives of local neighbors in need, supporters are encouraged to donate to Habitat for Humanity SLO County at www.habitatslo.org. Gifts stay local and can be made in honor or memory of friends, colleagues, and loved ones.

Feature Image: Habitat for Humanity San Luis Obispo County volunteers pose in front of a ReStore truck. Habitat SLO is seekingvolunteers for its Home Preservation, Affordable Housing, and Neighborhood Revitalization programs. Contributed Photo

