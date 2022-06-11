Nonprofit Shelter Offers 50 percent Off Adult Cat Adoption Fees During ‘Feelin’ Good’ Feline Adoption Special

SAN LUIS OBISPO — In celebration of National Adopt a Shelter Cat Month, Woods Humane Society is offering a month-long Feel Good Feline Adoption Special of half-off of all adult cat adoption fees in June.

The promotion comes in response to the current height of kitten season on the Central Coast, which puts a high demand on Woods’ cat-shelter space and can also take attention away from its adult cats available for adoption.

Woods provided foster care for 147 kittens, in addition, a total of 201 kittens received foster, shelter, veterinary, and/or adoption services in the month of May. The nonprofit shelter is actively recruiting more foster volunteers to meet the growing need.

advertisement

“We hope this month-long adoption promotion will help to highlight our incredible adult cats to potential adopters and make room in our catteries for all of the young kittens soon to enter the shelter,” says Woods CEO Neil Trent.

Regular adoption fees for adult cats (between five months and seven years) are $80, and adoption fees for senior cats (more than seven years of age) are $65; this month, those fees will be reduced to $40 and $32.50, respectively. Kitten adoption fees will remain unchanged, at $150.

All animals available for adoption at Woods Humane Society have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, licensed, and treated for fleas and other parasites prior to adoption. Adoptions also include a free veterinary exam and 30 days of pet health insurance (if adopters choose to enroll). The shelter spends an average of $800 to care for each animal and relies on the generous support of the community to make sure that each animal receives the best care possible.

To view the cats currently available for adoption, visit WoodsHumane.org/Adoptions or visit either of the shelter’s locations, open daily with adoption hours from 12 to 4 p.m. and close at 5 p.m. For information about the foster program, visit woodshumanesociety.org/get-involved. For more information about Woods, visit WoodsHumane.org or call (805) 543-9316. Woods Humane Society is located at 875 Oklahoma Ave., San Luis Obispo and at 2300 Ramona Rd., Atascadero.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...