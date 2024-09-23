Safety tips shared for preventing falls and ensuring firefighters can find key personal and medical info

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Fire Department presented a safety training session on Sept. 17 at the Paso Robles Senior Center for its volunteer receptionists and other community members. Fire Capt. John Prickett and Fire Investigators Ross Porter and Christy Whittington presented information on fire safety as well as hands-on training in using a fire extinguisher, hands-on CPR, and the AED. General safety tips for preventing falls and ensuring firefighters can find key personal and medical information were also shared.

Paula Robasciotti, a volunteer receptionist, said, “I learned a great deal of practical information.”

Paso Robles Senior Center Coordinator Elaine Ernst said she was pleased to have the knowledge and confidence to use the fire extinguisher thanks to the expert training of Christy Whittington. Red magnetic “File of Life” pockets used to keep pertinent information on your refrigerator are available at the Paso Robles Senior Center. Another training is being planned in the coming months. Please call the Paso Robles Senior Center (805) 237-3880 if you are interested in attending.

Feature Image: (From left) Paso Robles Fire Investigators Christy Whittington and Ross Porter, and Senior Center Volunteer Receptionist Paula Robasciotti are shown during the PRFD safety training session at the Senior Center. Photo by Paso Robles Senior Center

