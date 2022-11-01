Proceeds will support St. Rose Parish kitchen upgrade

PASO ROBLES — Back after over two years, the “Grand Pasta Feed” returns on Nov. 12. Hosted by the Italian Catholic Federation (ICF), St. Rose Branch #354, proceeds from the feed with support the St. Rose Parish kitchen upgrade.

The ICF is seeking items for gift baskets to be raffled and wine to be served. If anyone is inclined to donate, it will be much appreciated.

The ICF is a national nonprofit organization founded in 1924. Their mission is to romotes and supports the Catholic faith and its values, encourages apostolic and charitable works, and celebrates Italian American heritage and all the heritages of their communities.

Served at the dinner will be spaghetti and meatballs, salad, bread, dessert, and a beverage. Takeout is available or join everyone at the dinner table at the St. Rose Parish Hall from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for dinner.

For tickets or information, call the ICF at (805) 238-6360, St. Rose School at (805) 238-0304, or the Parish office at (805) 238-2218

Event Information:

When: Saturday, Nov. 12

Time: 5 to 8 p.m. (Takeouts available starting at 4:30 p.m.)

Where: St. Rose Parish Hall, 820 Creston Road, Paso Robles

