Proceeds came from their ‘From Paintbrush to Pixels — The Music of Animation’ concert

NORTH COUNTY — The Atascadero Community Band announced its donation of $1,006 to the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center following the success of its recent concert, “From Paintbrush to Pixels — The Music of Animation.”

The concert, held March 3 at the Atascadero Bible Church, captivated audiences with a dynamic showcase of music from beloved animated cartoons, films, and video games. From the enchanting melodies of Disney classics to the adventurous tunes of contemporary animated masterpieces, the performance transported attendees on a nostalgic journey through the magic of animation.

The Atascadero Community Band, a nonprofit organization comprising volunteers of all ages, was thrilled to partner with the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center for this special event. The band’s donation will directly support the center’s mission to provide arts education and creative opportunities to youth in the Paso Robles community.

Reflecting on the concert’s impact, audience member Brian Cisneros shared, “My kids were delighted to experience this performance. My son loved the range of music from old to new, cartoons to video games. My daughter thought the music sounded so good she said that if you could taste the music it would taste like ice cream. And my younger daughter said it was fun to hear a live performance of music she knew.”

In response to the donation, Barby Wunsch, executive director at the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center, expressed gratitude: “Paso Robles Youth Arts is grateful to receive funding to advance our mission of enriching lives through the arts. Thank you, Atascadero Community Band, for supporting accessible art programming for all SLO County Youth.”

The Atascadero Community Band looks forward to continuing its commitment to supporting local nonprofit organizations with their next concert, “On With the Show!,” featuring numbers from Broadway musicals, on Sunday, May 5, at 3 p.m. at the Atascadero Bible Church. The beneficiary of that concert will be the Atascadero Senior Center.

For more information about the Atascadero Community Band and upcoming events, please visit atascaderoband.org or contact us at atascaderoband@gmail.com.

Feature Image: (From left) Barby Wunsch (executive director), Natalie Cole (development and communications coordinator), and Pat Bland (board president) of PRYAC gratefully accept the donation from Atascadero Community Band members Beth Bean (vice president of the band board, trumpet), Jake Minnis (trumpet), Brennan Anderson (trombone) and Kata Linfield (French horn). Photo by Joyce Rabellino

