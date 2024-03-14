Visitors also encouraged to explore the on-site Historical Almond Springs Agri-Tourism Center

SAN MIGUEL — The local fifth-generation Miller Moth Ranch is expecting 150 baby goats in the month of April and tours are now available to come see the kids. To celebrate, the ranch is extending an invitation to the public to witness these charming kids firsthand through guided tours.

Participants of the tour will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the ranch’s kidding operation, where they can interact with the goats and their newborn offspring. Visitors may even have the chance to witness a goat giving birth, offering a truly memorable and educational experience.

The family has owned and operated the Miller Moth Ranch through five generations. Contributed Photo

“At the Miller Moth Ranch, we take pride in sharing our passion for agriculture with the community,” remarked Carly Paul, a fifth-generation member of the ranch. “Our tours not only focus on the adorable goats and their babies but also offer insight into our ranch operations, the various commodities we produce, and interaction with our other farm animals.”

In addition to the main attractions, the tour includes interactive demonstrations and activities, ensuring a fun and engaging experience for guests of all ages. Visitors are also encouraged to explore the on-site Historical Almond Springs Agri-Tourism Center before or after the tour, and are welcome to bring along a picnic to enjoy the scenic surroundings.

For those looking to make a day of it, the Miller Moth Ranch suggests exploring the local wineries in the area, such as High Camp, Villa San Juliette, or Four Sisters Winery, adding another dimension to their visit.

Tour reservations can be made online at millermothranch.com/goats.html. The tour rates are as follows:

Adults: $25

Children (ages 2 and above): $12

Children under 2: Free

Please note that a minimum booking of two persons is required. For groups larger than 10 people, Carly Paul can be reached directly at (805) 550-3035 or via email at millermothranch@gmail.com to arrange a reservation, as the ranch can accommodate large groups.

Don’t miss this opportunity to witness the miracle of new life at the Miller Moth Ranch and immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of agricultural heritage and education.

Feature Image: Goats are seen on the Miller Moth Ranch in San Miguel. The owners of the ranch are inviting the public to view the baby goats (kids) expected to arrive in April. Contributed Photo

