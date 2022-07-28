Support play at the 11th Annual Fundraiser on October 9

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Children’s Museum has announced their fundraiser, Cioppino & Vino, is back for it’s 11th year. This fundraiser has not been able to take place since 2019 and tickets are now on sale.

Cioppino & Vino will happen on Sunday, October 9, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Paso Robles Inn. The event features cioppino tasting from local chefs, wine tasting, cheese and wine pairings, and live and silent auctions.

The cioppino will be tasted by a panel of judges, and the winner will receive the Judges’ Award. The chefs will also be vying for the guests’ votes hoping to win the People’s Choice Award. Wine and cheese tastings, along with other appetizers and dessert, will round out the culinary experience.

Cioppino & Vino is a Food and Wine event that benefits the Paso Robles Children’s Museum. The proceeds help support the Museum’s Community Partner Program and daily operations expenses with over 90 percent of the total revenue going directly back to the Museum.

Tickets are $75 per person for general admission and a few VIP tables for eight are also available for $750. You can purchase tickets online at cioppinoandvino.com or at pasokids.org or by calling the Museum at (805) 238-7432.

About the Paso Robles Children’s Museum

The Children’s Museum at the Paso Robles Volunteer Firehouse is a non-profit 501(c) organization that serves children and families in the general public. The Museum engages children in a joyful learn-through-play environment to inspire educational curiosity while honoring the heritage of our volunteer firefighters. They provide membership opportunities, birthday parties and school and youth group programming. The Children’s Museum partners with other youth-based organizations and provides these Community Partners with free admissions and programs to the children and families they serve.

The Museum is located at 623 13th Street in the heart of downtown Paso Robles. For more information please contact Jennifer Smith at jennifer@pasokids.org or at (805) 238-7432 or visit us online at pasokids.org

