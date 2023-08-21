Under the Harvest Moon will be an evening of wine and food

PASO ROBLES — Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast cannot wait to dazzle supporters and donors with an elegant night of food and wine under the Harvest Moon on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Paso Robles Event Center. This year’s fundraiser will be a Winemakers Dinner with four delectable courses by Chef Jeffery Scott. The seasonal menu will be paired with local wines from a variety of winemakers and vineyards. The presenting sponsor, Zenaida Wines, will be prominently featured with many of their varietals on hand.

There will be a live and silent auction, along with a happy hour and other fun activities. Please join us for a festive evening to support Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast. Your participation ensures that they are able to continue to provide after-school programs for hundreds of local children and teens.

The live auction will feature fabulous items like trips, dinners, and one-of-a-kind experiences. A diverse array of silent auction items will include gift certificates, jewelry, products to pamper yourself and more. Auctioneer Todd Ventura and Mistress of Ceremonies Gina Fitzpatrick of the Paso Robles & Templeton Chamber of Commerce will keep things lively and will ensure that all attendees have a wonderful evening.

Single tickets are $150 each, and tables of eight and corporate sponsorship packages are also available. Visit centralcoastkids.org/event-calendar/winemaker-dinner-auction/ for more information and to purchase tickets.

For more than 57 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast has been removing financial barriers to high quality after-school and summer programs. The clubs are dedicated to helping all youth reach their full potential by providing safe, fun and enriching experiences for kids when they are not in school. Club programs support academic success, healthy lifestyles, and character development that have positively transformed the lives of many of our club members.

Feature Image: Patrons enjoy the evening at the 2022 Winemakers Dinner. The 2023 Winemakers Dinner will take place Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Paso Robles Event Center. Contributed photo

