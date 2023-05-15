Support Paso Robles Youth Arts Center and enjoy an evening of music and community

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center announced the 3rd Annual Backyard Jam Benefit, a community event dedicated to supporting youth arts in the Paso Robles area. Join us on May 31 at The Backyard on Thirteenth in Downtown Paso Robles for an unforgettable evening of music, food, drinks, and fun.

The Backyard Jam Benefit aims to raise funds for the Youth Arts Band and the free Visual & Performing Arts Program, which serves nearly 700 local students aged 5 to 18 annually. With 45 free classes per week in art, theater, music, dance, and creative enrichment, the program provides a platform for young artists to express themselves and nurture their talents.

Prepare to be amazed as the talented band students, joined by Youth Arts Alumni, take the stage to deliver an incredible musical experience. From crowd favorites to their own original compositions, these young musicians are sure to leave you in awe.

Each ticket includes a meal choice from Roots on Railroad, offering a selection of their top five dishes. The Backyard on Thirteenth donates two draft beers, wines, or non-alcoholic drinks per guest. Indulge in musical performances, desserts, and more surprises throughout the evening.

As seats are limited, they encourage you to reserve your tickets today and to RSVP by May 24.

Event Details:

Date: May 31

Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

Location: The Backyard on Thirteenth, Paso Robles

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit pryoutharts.org/events. If you have any questions, feel free to contact us at (805) 392-5076 or events@pryoutharts.org.

Development Director Emily Jagger expressed her excitement for the upcoming Backyard Jam Benefit: “We are thrilled to be invited back to the Backyard on Thirteenth for the 3rd Annual Backyard Jam Benefit for the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center’s free program. This year’s concert promises to be the most exciting yet, featuring new pieces and musicians alongside familiar faces. We extend our heartfelt thanks to all our sponsors who make this event possible for the students and the community.”

The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center would like to acknowledge the support of their Season Sponsors: The Backyard on Thirteenth, Roots on Railroad, Mechanics Bank, Bank of the Sierra, Coast Hills Federal Credit Union, Coastal Pediatric Dentistry, Rotary Club of Paso Robles, the California Arts Council, and The Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County.

Feature Photo:

Local youth musicians steal the spotlight during the 2022 Backyard Jam, raising funds for Paso Robles Youth Arts Center. Contributed Photo

