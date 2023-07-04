Tournament is organized by Templeton Presbyterian Church as part of its mission to foster community connections

TEMPLETON — Templeton Presbyterian Church announced the inaugural Templeton Cornhole Tournament, a community event taking place on July 15 from 1 to 5 p.m. in Templeton Park. This free all-age family event aims to bring the community together for an afternoon of fun, games, and friendly competition.

The Templeton Cornhole Tournament promises something for everyone, whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the game. Participants will have the chance to win exciting cash prizes and giveaways. Children can enjoy various games designed just for them, ensuring a memorable experience for the whole family.

Even if you don’t plan on playing corn hole, everyone is encouraged to attend and join in on the festivities. The event will take place under the cool shade of the park’s oak trees, providing a perfect setting to relax, enjoy the music, and have a great time with friends and neighbors.

Highlighted event features include:

Multiple adult and child cornhole game board setups

A dedicated cornhole MC overseeing the games and awarding prizes

Free sign-ups on a first-come, first-served basis (until all spots are filled)

Delicious $5 hot dog or hamburger lunches available from 2 to 4 p.m.

The Templeton Cornhole Tournament is organized by Templeton Presbyterian Church as part of its mission to foster community connections and provide enjoyable events for all. Attendees are invited to bring blankets and make themselves comfortable as they soak in the vibrant atmosphere.

For any questions or further information, please reach out to TPC at:

More details about the event and Templeton Presbyterian Church can be found here templetonpres.org.

Feature Image: The historical Templeton Presbyterian Church is located at 610 S. Main St. and is hosting the Corn Hole Tournament in Templeton Park. Photo by Derek Luff

