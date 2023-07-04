TEMPLETON — During the Templeton Fourth of July Parade today, a moment of excitement turned into a frightening incident when a pony in the procession became spooked and veered into the crowd. The incident occurred in the 600 block of Crocker Street in Templeton.

The pony had been pulling a cart carrying two individuals when it unexpectedly bolted toward the spectators. Unfortunately, in the chaos, the shaft connecting the cart to the pony’s harness struck a 61-year-old woman in the leg, resulting in a potentially serious injury. The shaft became impaled in her thigh, causing significant concern for her well-being.

Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, including deputies, the Templeton Fire Department, and the San Luis Ambulance. They provided immediate medical attention to the injured woman and subsequently transported her to a local hospital. As of now, the full extent of her injuries remains undisclosed.

Thankfully, the occupants of the cart escaped unharmed during the incident. In order to ensure the safety of all involved, the parade organizers decided to divert the procession to an alternate route while the injured woman received necessary medical treatment.

At present, no further details are available regarding the incident. Updates will be provided as more information becomes accessible.

