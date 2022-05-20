They will discuss the new spent fuel storage system at Diablo Canyon Power Plant

SAN LUIS OBISPO — The Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel (DCDEP) will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, May 25, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. The public meeting will be held at the County Government Center in San Luis Obispo and via Zoom. The in-person meeting will include an open house from 5 to 6 p.m., where members of the public can view exhibits and talk with Panel members and PG&E representatives.

The meeting agenda topics include:

• In-depth presentation from PG&E on new system selected to transfer and store all remaining spent fuel at DCPP; dry storage vendor Orano USA will also present

• Review of, and respond to, public comments and questions about the new system

• Briefing from the California Energy Commission on the selection process of the new spent fuel storage system

This is the second in a series of public meetings addressing the new spent fuel storage at DCPP. The purpose of this meeting is to have a follow-up discussion on the new storage system and respond to the questions and comments solicited during April’s public meeting. A community open house that will include tours of the Diablo Canyon Independent Spent Fuel Storage Installation — where all spent fuel is stored in the interim — will be held in June.

How to Participate:

The public can register to attend the online webinar by visiting the Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel website at diablocanyonpanel.org/. In addition to the live webinar, the meeting will be broadcast on SLOSPAN and local access Channel 21. Those who wish to attend the open house and meeting in person may come to the County Government Center at 1055 Monterey St, San Luis Obispo.

Information about decommissioning DCPP is available on the independent Engagement Panel website and also the recently updated PG&E decommissioning website, which includes interactive maps and a special YouTube channel for virtual access to decommissioning information.

About the Panel:

The Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel was created to foster open and frequent dialogue between members of the local community and PG&E on matters related to DCPP decommissioning. Panelists are local community members from across San Luis Obispo County who were selected to broadly represent diverse community viewpoints. The Panel meets periodically on matters related to DCPP decommissioning and the future use of DCPP lands and facilities.

