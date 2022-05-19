Norma Moye recognized by John Laird for her dedication to the organization for the past 30 years

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Main Street Association’s Executive Director Norma Moye was honored recently by Senator John Laird, who represents District 17, to which San Luis Obispo County belongs.

California District 17 State Senator John Laird issued a proclamation recognizing Paso Robles’ Norma Moye for her 30 years as the Main Street Association’s Executive Director. Contributed Photo

“I owe a lot of it to all my volunteers and my office help. There is no I in team. Believe me,” said Moye.

Senator Laird awarded Moye with a certificate of recognition which read, “In recognition of your Paso Robles Main Street Association Executive Directorship 30th Anniversary. For 30 years serving the Paso Robles Main Street Association as its Executive Director leading the charge in Beautifying, Revitalizing, and Restoring the Downtown to make it the heart of the community. This has included annual festivals, installation of benches and bicycle racks, art wine barrels, and much more, earning it many awards such as the Great American Main Street Award and California Main Street District of the Year. Your Impressive Leadership is experience to this day, and many thanks belong to you. Congratulations and Best Wishes for your continued success.”

“After getting the arch donated and then this presentation from the senator, I was actually speechless,” said Moye in response to receiving the recognition. “On behalf of my volunteers and my office people, I want to thank them for helping me get this honor. Without them, I wouldn’t have made it. And the merchants.”

Earlier this year, Moye was honored with an archway, made by local artist Dale Evers, on Pine Street marking the infamous Norma’s Alley — and home to the Main Street Association.

Moye, a Paso Robles High alumna, essentially grew up in downtown Paso Robles.

Her great-grandparents were vegetable truckers in Paso Robles, and her parents owned a cafe-restaurant on 12th Street. Later on, Moye owned a western store, Roundup Western, which had four locations throughout the county. Her western show even hosted a horseback fashion every year held at the fairgrounds.

Her experience in Paso’s downtown is what inspired her to join the Main Street Association at its inception.

“It’s always been home to me. I love all the merchants, and I love Paso Robles,” said Moye.

Moye has been the creator of many of Paso Robles’s traditional events, including the annual Vine Street Victorian Showcase — which celebrated 35 years in 2021.

“I hope people continue to volunteer for organizations because it is so important to know your community,” said Moye. “We have great people down here. Every one of them needs a pat on the back.”

