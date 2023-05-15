Indulge in spaghetti and meatballs while supporting ICF scholarships and community initiatives

PASO ROBLES — The Italian Catholic Federation (ICF) invites to public for an evening of flavors at the “Grand Pasta Feed.” Guests can indulge in a hearty plate of spaghetti and meatballs accompanied by salad, bread, dessert, and a beverage.

The “feed” takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at St. Rose Parish Hall 820 Creston Road in Paso Robles. Take-out orders are available, starting at 4:30 p.m.

The proceeds from this event will be used to provide ICF Scholarships for students at St. Rose, local high schools, and colleges.

For tickets or further information, please contact the ICF at (805) 238-6360, St. Rose School at (805) 238-0304, or the Parish Office at (805) 238-2218.

