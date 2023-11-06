Donations will benefit the Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES — In the spirit of giving back, Delta Liquid Energy, a fourth-generation, family-owned and operated propane marketing company headquartered in Paso Robles, announced its Annual Holiday Donation Drive, aimed at collecting donations for local nonprofit organizations. The campaign kicks off on Nov. 1 and will run through Monday, Dec. 4, providing an opportunity for community members to make a positive impact during the holiday season.

Delta Liquid Energy is dedicated to supporting its local communities, and this year’s drive will focus on gathering new, unwrapped toys for all ages, non-perishable food items, and monetary donations. The collected items will benefit various nonprofits, including the Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles, the Community Action Partnership of Kern County, Friends of Tulare County, the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County, Spirit of Santa Paula, and the Salvation Army.

All Delta Liquid Energy branches operate within the communities they serve, ensuring that all donations collected will directly benefit the local residents in need. Over the years, the company has contributed thousands of dollars to support these vital organizations. In 2023, Delta Liquid Energy has committed to a company-wide donation of $7,500 to purchase toys, gift cards, and non-perishables for these nonprofits. Additionally, the company will match all donations received, effectively doubling the impact of each contribution.

Delta Liquid Energy has made it easier than ever to participate in this year’s donation drive. Donations can be made in person at their offices, or conveniently shipped directly to their locations. Donors can also choose to shop online and use Delta Liquid Energy’s office as their shipping address, or inquire about online shopping and delivery options available through select grocery stores.

San Luis Obispo County locations accepting donations:

1960 Ramada Drive, Paso Robles: Accepting new, unwrapped toys for all ages. 755 Blosser Road, Santa Maria: A virtual food drive has been established for online donations.

Delta Liquid Energy, originally founded in 1936 as San Luis Butane Distributors, has been committed to giving back to the communities it serves for nearly a century. The Holiday Donation Drive is just one of many initiatives the company participates in throughout the year.

For more information on Delta Liquid Energy and its community involvement, please visit their website at deltaliquidenergy.com/about-us/community-partnerships/.

Feature Image: Paso Robles-based Delta Liquid Energy will be accepting unwrapped toys for all ages, non-perishable food items, and monetary donations through Dec. 4 for its holiday donation drive. Contributed Photo

