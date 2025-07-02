10th Annual Cancer Support Community Fundraiser at Rava Wines features auctions, dinner, and YouTube magician Rich Ferguson

PASO ROBLES — Step into an enchanted evening where hope takes center stage and magic fills the air at the 10th Annual Gala and Auction benefiting the Cancer Support Community California Central Coast (CSC) on Saturday, Sept. 6. The extraordinary evening is dedicated to raising funds and bringing awareness for those impacted by cancer here in San Luis Obispo County. Themed “Magic of Hope,” gala guests will enjoy dinner and dancing along with a live and silent auction on the stunning grounds of Rava Wines + Events.

Marking another year of CSC’s unwavering commitment to supporting individuals and families facing the challenges of cancer, the annual gala is the nonprofit’s signature fundraiser. The Gala promises an evening of enchantment and elegance — where shimmering moments and shared purpose come together to uplift those facing cancer in here in San Luis Obispo County.

Showcasing a live and silent auction with items graciously donated by community individuals and businesses, the Annual Gala will help raise vital funds to enhance the organization’s extensive programs and services. Additionally, the yearly gala highlights incredible individuals who have made significant contributions to the cancer community through their patient care and philanthropic efforts.

“It is with great excitement that the 10th Annual Gala will celebrate and honor Mary Okimoto, NP at UCLA Health, and Bret and Kandace Saberhagen of SabesWings,” noted Candice Galli, Executive Director of CSC. “It is through their dedication and compassion, these remarkable individuals have made a lasting impact on the cancer community and exemplify the spirit of healing, strength, and hope to our own backyard.”

Kicking off the evening will be YouTube sensation and Central Coast’s favorite magician, Rich Ferguson, who will delight guests with his magical whimsy during cocktail hour featuring a Silent Auction before leading to a seated dinner and an energetic Live Auction. Both the live and silent auctions will feature unique trips, dining opportunities, surprises, and more! Guests will then close the enchanted evening with a spin on the dance floor.

“We are deeply thankful for the continued support we’ve received over the years,” said Galli. “The 10th Annual Gala is a powerful opportunity for our community to come together and create meaningful change right here in San Luis Obispo County. Every dollar raised stays local, directly supporting our neighbors through CSC’s free programs — ranging from support groups and healthy living services to educational workshops, scholarships, and vital community resources.”

Tickets for the 10th Annual Gala and Auction on Saturday, Sept. 6, are available for purchase at cscslo.org/events

Various sponsorship opportunities are open for individuals, businesses, and organizations looking to make a lasting impact.

