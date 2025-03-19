TEMPLETON — The Templeton REC Foundation and Templeton Recreation Department are hosting the 9th Annual Templeton 5K Beer Run at BarrelHouse Brewing Company, located at 3055 Limestone Way, Paso Robles, on Saturday, May 31. Whether you’re a seasoned runner, a casual jogger, a stroller-pushing parent, walking warrior, or a proud dog owner (dogs must be on leash), this event is for everyone. Plus, every step you take supports Templeton recreation activities.

This family-friendly 5K loop course will guide you through the vibrant Tin City area, leading to a well-deserved, frosty finish at BarrelHouse Brewing Company. To kick things off, participants aged 21+ will enjoy a .5 oz taster at the starting line, and at the finish, a refreshing pint awaits. Non-alcoholic beverages, kids’ drinks, and tasty snacks will also be available to keep everyone fueled and happy.

All participants will automatically be entered into the Runner’s Opportunity Drawing (must be present to win), featuring awesome prizes like gift cards to local restaurants, disc golf adventures, camping experiences, and more. Stick around and enjoy live music at the BarrelHouse Brewing Co. Amphitheater — because what’s a Beer Run without a little post-race celebration?

Race day registration opens at 7 a.m., and the Beer Run kicks off at 8 a.m. Save some cash and pre-register by May 29 — adults run for just $45, while kids join in the fun for $20 (applicable to kids 12 and under). If you’re a last-minute decider, day-of registration is $60.

Sign up by May 15, to guarantee yourself an awesome event t-shirt! All runners will also earn a commemorative 5K finisher’s medal. Participants registering after May 15, 2025, may still get a t-shirt.

Register now at templetonrecfoundation.org and follow along on Templeton Recreation Department’s Facebook and Instagram for updates.

