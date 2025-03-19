PASO ROBLES — Trevor Dealy, the founder of Trev’s Trades, an artisan soap company, is giving back to the community with a new fundraiser aimed at supporting the North County Adaptive Sports and Recreation Program (NCASARP). A portion of the proceeds from Trev’s Trades’ sales will go toward providing athletes with custom Bulldog hats and uniforms.

Founded in 2011, NCASARP offers year-round athletic and social activities for individuals with developmental disabilities in North San Luis Obispo County. The program promotes social connections, self-confidence, and personal growth through activities like basketball, bocce ball, line dancing, and regional events such as Project Surf Camp in Morro Bay.

Trev’s Trades is known for its handcrafted soaps, and one of the featured products in this campaign is the Easter Morning Soap, a blend of floral fragrances with an Easter egg design. Customers can support the cause by purchasing soap bundles or by making a $17 donation to ‘Sponsor a Bulldog,’ which will fund a custom Bulldog baseball hat for an athlete.

advertisement

“This fundraiser means so much to our family,” says Tia Dealy, Trevor’s mother. “It combines Trevor’s passion for soap making with a cause that’s close to his heart. We want every athlete to feel included and valued in the program.”

How to get involved:

Purchase from the Easter Soap Collection: A portion of sales will support the fundraiser.

Sponsor a Bulldog for $17: Directly fund a custom hat for an athlete.

Spread the Word: Share the fundraiser on social media or with friends and family.

Trev’s Trades is a small-batch artisan soap company founded by Trevor Dealy, a young entrepreneur with disabilities. Trevor was born a micro-preemie and has overcome numerous challenges, including autism, Crohn’s disease, and sensory processing difficulties. Through his soap-making business, Trevor channels his creativity into crafting high-quality, all-natural soaps while gaining independence and purpose. Each soap is made by hand, with Trevor managing the entire process from ideation to packaging. The company’s charitable efforts have supported various organizations, including children’s hospitals and orphanages, and now NCASARP.

To purchase soaps or sponsor an athlete, visit trevstrades.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...