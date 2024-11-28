PASO ROBLES — Hope Family Wines announced that its recent “Wave of Hope” sales campaign raised $70,000 for Operation Surf — more than double what was raised during a similar campaign last year. The check was presented to Operation Surf this week.

Operation Surf is an Avila Beach-based nonprofit organization that provides surf therapy to injured U.S. military veterans, many of whom suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“We are excited to see this campaign grow into an annual phenomenon that is helping make a difference for military veterans,” said Austin Hope, owner and winemaker at Hope Family Wines. “This is just one of many examples of how the local Central Coast wine industry is making a positive impact in the community.”

In the words of Operation Surf, “Surfing is a form of healing that promotes wellness through nature-based therapy…Our mission is to channel the healing powers of the ocean to restore hope, renew purpose and revitalize community.”

Operation Surf’s curriculum-based programs aim to inspire injured military veterans to seek wellness in all aspects of their lives while providing the necessary resources, tools and peer-to-peer support to continue this mindset indefinitely. Operation Surf is renowned for its real-world results.

In the words of one program participant, “When I look back at my life and wonder how I ever survived, I’ll remember the incredible family ‘Ohana’ that I met through Operation Surf. Surfing is now a part of my life, and I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

“Hope Family Wines has changed the trajectory of so many of our military families in a positive direction,” said Van Curaza, founder of Operation Surf. “We are grateful for their unwavering support in helping us carry out our mission to change and save lives one wave at a time.”

Hope Family Wines spans six brands that exemplify the world-class quality and diversity of Paso Robles: Austin Hope, Treana, Quest, Austin, Liberty School and Troublemaker. During the two-month “Wave of Hope” campaign, $2 of every retail bottle sold of Troublemaker and Liberty School wines was directed to the donation fund.

“We would like to thank our customers and retail partners for helping us exceed our goals for this campaign,” Hope said.“It shows once again that we are all in this together.”

