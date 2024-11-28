This Thanksgiving serves as a meaningful reminder to pause, reflect, and appreciate the many blessings in our lives. Amid the busyness of daily routines, it’s easy to take for granted the simple joys and remarkable people who bring richness to our journey. This season offers a perfect opportunity to express our gratitude and deepen our commitment to one another.

Publisher, Editor-in-Chief Hayley Mattson

For me, Thanksgiving is a personal reminder of the many blessings in my life. I am profoundly thankful for my family—my rock, my joy, and the source of my greatest pride. I’m equally grateful for the remarkable team I work alongside, whose dedication and creativity bring our shared vision to life. Our community, vibrant and steadfast, continues to inspire me with its generosity and resilience. I also give thanks for the health and well-being of my loved ones, a gift I never take for granted, and for the countless individuals whose kindness and support lift us all up in ways both big and small.

Living in North County is a blessing in itself. From its landscapes to the incredible sense of community we share. Yet, even in our abundance, we must remember to look out for one another. It’s in the little things—lending a helping hand, offering a kind word, or simply being present—that we create a stronger, safer, and more connected community.

This Thanksgiving, however, we are reminded of those who will have an empty seat at their table. Families like that of national news of Laken Riley, whose tragic loss underscores the importance of vigilance and safety in our daily lives, weigh heavily on our hearts. Laken, a bright and promising nursing student, was taken from her loved ones in a senseless act of violence earlier this year. Her story serves as a sobering reminder that even in moments of routine—like jogging through familiar paths—we must remain mindful of our surroundings and prioritize safety.

For those who enjoy running, whether solo or in a group, there are steps we can take to prioritize safety. Simple precautions like running against traffic, wearing reflective gear, and carrying a phone can make a significant difference. Running with a friend and sharing your route with loved ones adds an extra layer of protection. Laken did everything we’re taught to do—stay aware and vigilant—yet her tragic loss serves as a poignant reminder of the need for stronger measures to ensure the safety of everyone in our community. While I am grateful that her killer was convicted, bringing some measure of justice, I hope her family can find a sense of peace amid their profound loss.

Even as we grapple with these tough realities, Thanksgiving is a time to celebrate connection, togetherness, and giving back. Our local traditions bring us together in meaningful ways, reminding us of the joy that comes from community gatherings. This year, Thanksgiving for Paso Robles will celebrate 40 years of its free community Thanksgiving feast at Centennial Park. It’s heartwarming to see how generosity continues to unite us, with over 200 volunteers serving nearly 1,500 meals last year. If you’re able, I encourage you to join this beautiful tradition, whether by attending or volunteering.

For those looking to kick off Thanksgiving Day with a little fun and fitness, our local Turkey Trots are the perfect way to start the festivities. From Atascadero Lake Park to the Food 4 Less parking lot in Paso Robles, these events celebrate health, community, and a touch of friendly competition. Don’t forget to don your best turkey costume—you might just win a prize!

As the weekend continues, make time for more local traditions. On Nov. 29, the 38th Annual Downtown Lighting Ceremony in Paso Robles will illuminate the season, followed by Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30. Supporting our local shops and restaurants not only boosts our economy but also sustains the unique charm and character of our town.

From all of us here, we wish you and your loved ones a Thanksgiving filled with laughter, joy, and cherished moments. May your table be surrounded by warmth and your hearts overflow with gratitude. Let’s carry the spirit of Thanksgiving forward, watching out for one another and lifting each other up, now and always.

