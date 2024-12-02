PASO ROBLES — The Zoppé Family Circus is bringing a one-of-a-kind experience to Paso Robles this December, featuring the awe-inspiring debut of Zom Habesha, a world-renowned Ethiopian troupe. Known for their jaw-dropping Risley performances — an intricate act of juggling and balancing using only their feet — and mesmerizing contortion displays, Zom Habesha is set to captivate American audiences for the first time.

Adding to the spectacle, The Daring Horseman will revive a historic equestrian act that echoes the golden age of circus. This antique performance, inspired by Alberto Zoppé’s legendary act, offers a thrilling blend of horsemanship and daring artistry.

The event will take place from December 6 to December 16 at the Paso Robles Event Center. For more information, visit zoppe.net

