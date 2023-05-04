Bearcat Booster Club to Hold Third Annual Cornhole Fundraiser on May 13

Event features live auction items and sponsorship from Etto Pasta and Hope Winery to support PRHS athletics

PASO ROBLES — The Bearcat Boosters Club of Paso Robles High School is proud to announce its upcoming Booster Fundraiser, which will take place on Saturday, May 13, at the Ravine Waterpark, starting at 3 p.m. The event is set to be a night of fun, food, and entertainment, all in support of Paso Robles High School’s athletic programs.

The event will feature a variety of exciting auction items, including three items signed by Josh Oliver, a Bearcat alumnus who currently plays for the Minnesota Vikings. Other items up for auction include sports memorabilia, vacation packages, and much more.

The evening’s dinner will be sponsored by Etto Pasta, known for its handmade pasta and sauces. Hope Winery will provide entertainment for the night, with live music and wine tasting.

Although the cornhole tournament spots have sold out, there are still plenty of opportunities to support the Boosters Club by attending the dinner and entertainment portions of the event. Don’t miss out on the chance to enjoy a great night out while supporting PRHS athletic programs.

For more information about the Booster Fundraiser and to purchase tickets, visit facebook.com/Paso-Robles-Bearcat-Boosters-398168466969275/

