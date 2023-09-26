A Saturday matinee fundraiser features ‘The Emoji Movie’ at Park Cinemas

PASO ROBLES — In recognition of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, local nonprofit Resliant Souls is presenting a special Saturday Matinee Fundraiser featuring the family-friendly film “The Emoji Movie” at Park Cinemas. This event aims to raise awareness about suicide prevention and provide support for those in need. The community is invited to join them on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 11:30 a.m., for an afternoon filled with entertainment, prizes, and important discussions.

The event will kick off with a screening of “The Emoji Movie,” offering a fun and engaging experience for attendees of all ages. Following the movie, there will be a meaningful discussion on the topic of suicide prevention facilitated by experts in the field. This discussion will provide valuable insights and resources to help individuals and families understand and address this critical issue.

In addition to the movie and discussion, the event will feature:

advertisement

A raffle: Participants will have the chance to win exciting prizes through a raffle, with all proceeds going towards suicide prevention initiatives.

Prizes: Attendees will have the opportunity to win various prizes throughout the event, making it an exciting and interactive experience for everyone.

To purchase tickets for this special Saturday Matinee Fundraiser, please visit parkcinemas.com. For additional information or inquiries, please contact Resilient Souls at (833) 322-1920 or via email at info@resilientsouls.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...