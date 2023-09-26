SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — In a development in an ongoing investigation, authorities have apprehended a suspect linked to a series of vehicle burglaries that plagued the San Luis Obispo and Avila Beach areas. The arrest of the individual, identified as Andre Stoner of Paso Robles, came about on unrelated charges, thanks to the Paso Robles Police Department.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office had issued a public appeal on Sept. 15, seeking assistance in identifying a suspect responsible for a staggering 23 vehicle burglaries occurring throughout the month of August. These incidents primarily targeted the Bob Jones Trailhead parking lot in Avila Beach and the Reservoir Canyon Trailhead parking lot in San Luis Obispo. Following the plea, tips from the community poured in, pointing to Andre Stoner as the likely culprit.

Many of the reported burglaries involved the smashing of vehicle windows, with purses and wallets being the primary targets of theft. Authorities, spurred by community involvement, were able to uncover an additional suspect in the case. On Aug. 29, 28-year-old Joy Thompson was arrested on various charges, including burglary and identity theft.

advertisement

As the investigation progresses, burglary charges have been formally filed against Andre Stoner with the District Attorney’s Office, marking a significant step toward justice for the victims affected by these crimes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...