PASO ROBLES — Redwings Horse Sanctuary celebrated its second annual Block Party on Sunday, Sept. 18, with the event raising approximately $40,000 for the sanctuary’s resident equines. The annual event has become its key fundraiser for the year.

Co-hosted with Cass Winery, the event was held at Redwings new location on Union Road in Paso Robles. Just last year, the nonprofit celebrated its grand opening at the new location during its first Block Party. All the proceeds from the event support medical care and feed for the horses for the year. Last year’s raised funds went towards a new tractor for the facility, which was on display during the event.

“It [the event] went really well,” Redwings Board Member and Development Officer Linelle Soxman said. “We had a good crowd, and everybody seemed to be enjoying themselves.”

Demonstrations and tours were held throughout the day, along with food, wine, live music from Monte Mills and The Lucky Horseshoe Band, and a live auction.

“There was something for everybody,” added Soxman.

Redwings Horse Sanctuary is a nonprofit organization that began in Carmel over 30 years ago before making its way to Lockwood and is now its newest location closer to town in Paso Robles. They began with a mission to end the abuse of horses, ponies, donkeys, mules, and burros through rescue and foster care.

The sanctuary is currently home to 78 horses, and since its move to its Union Road location, the nonprofit has adopted out 30 horses to new homes and gained more volunteers.

Additionally, Redwings has a foster-to-adopt program to ensure that their horses go to approved and loving homes. Through the foster-to-adopt program, potential homes file an application and are inspected being approved. Redwings staff then keep in close contact with the foster horse for one year to ensure it is a healthy and happy match. However, some of the equine are ineligible for adoption due to age, illness, or injury but are able to live out their days at the Redwings sanctuary.

Major sponsors of the event were: 13 Stars Media, Bank of the Sierra, Coast Hills, Calcareous Vineyard, Diamond West Farming Company, Central Coast Trailers, Defiance Vineyard, Firestone Walker Brewing Company, Platinum Properties, 98.1 KJug, Lauren deRegt, New Times Media Group, RE/MAX Parkside Real Estate, Vineyard Industry Products, Travis Baker Farrier Services, and Wheeler Foundation.

“We are incredibly grateful for everybody who helped contribute to this event,” said Soxman, who was especially grateful for their volunteers. “It really means a lot.”

The Redwings Horse Sanctuary is open for regular tours and accepting new volunteers. For more information on Redwings and its Block Party visit redwingshorsesanctuary.org/events

Photos by Deb Hofstetter

