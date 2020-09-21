Eric Peterson buys popular eatery from his grandmother Bonnie

PASO ROBLES — The iconic breakfast and lunch spot, Touch of Paso, reopened its doors after being closed for 7 months, on Friday, Sept. 18. The beloved cafe closed in March due to the coronavirus, but owner Bonnie Peterson was already in talks with her grandson, Street Side Ale House owner Eric Peterson, about potentially buying the cafe from her. This closing just sped that process along.

“I remember Eric telling me when he was just 10-years-old he wanted to own a restaurant,” Bonnie says, through a smile. “I couldn’t be happier about this.”

Bonnie opened Touch of Paso in 1987 and remembers her grandson hanging out in the restaurant with her as he grew up, and eventually working there as a busser.

Eric knows a thing or two about what goes into running a restaurant, being in the industry since he was young, and already owning six other local restaurants such as Street Side Ale House, Guest House Grill, Jack’s Grill, Comfort American Kitchen and Country Touch Cafe.

Eric says he’s most excited about bringing the Paso Robles’ regulars back to Touch of Paso and recreating the family-like community that’s been there for decades.

Eric adds, “We kept the classic dishes on the menu like our famous country breakfasts and have even added a few special extras.”

Touch of Paso has plenty of comfortable outdoor seating options available for the outdoor dining mandate. It is also ready to accommodate the social distance guidelines inside the restaurant once indoor dining is allowed again.

Hours are Monday through Friday from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information about Touch of Paso and Eric’s other restaurants, visit www.northcountyrestaurantgroup.com.

